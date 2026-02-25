Controversy Surrounds DGCA's Role in Aviation Tragedy: Rohit Pawar Speaks Out

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has issued a strong criticism of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over its handling of VSR Ventures, the operator of a crashed aircraft.

Pawar claims the DGCA initially attempted to shield the company by issuing a clean chit, despite evidence of safety regulations being violated. He points out several compliance issues found in a recent audit, which led to the grounding of VSR Ventures' planes.

The MLA is calling for stringent action against both the company and DGCA officials, alleging that business ties and initial reports overlooked crucial safety concerns.