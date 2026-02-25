Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds DGCA's Role in Aviation Tragedy: Rohit Pawar Speaks Out

Maharashtra MLA Rohit Pawar criticizes the DGCA for initially giving a clean chit to VSR Ventures despite safety violations that led to a deadly crash killing deputy CM Ajit Pawar. A partial success in his efforts led to grounding VSR's aircraft and demands harsh actions against the regulator and related parties.

Updated: 25-02-2026 16:03 IST
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has issued a strong criticism of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over its handling of VSR Ventures, the operator of a crashed aircraft.

Pawar claims the DGCA initially attempted to shield the company by issuing a clean chit, despite evidence of safety regulations being violated. He points out several compliance issues found in a recent audit, which led to the grounding of VSR Ventures' planes.

The MLA is calling for stringent action against both the company and DGCA officials, alleging that business ties and initial reports overlooked crucial safety concerns.

