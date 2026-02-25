Controversy Surrounds DGCA's Role in Aviation Tragedy: Rohit Pawar Speaks Out
Maharashtra MLA Rohit Pawar criticizes the DGCA for initially giving a clean chit to VSR Ventures despite safety violations that led to a deadly crash killing deputy CM Ajit Pawar. A partial success in his efforts led to grounding VSR's aircraft and demands harsh actions against the regulator and related parties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:03 IST
- Country:
- India
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has issued a strong criticism of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over its handling of VSR Ventures, the operator of a crashed aircraft.
Pawar claims the DGCA initially attempted to shield the company by issuing a clean chit, despite evidence of safety regulations being violated. He points out several compliance issues found in a recent audit, which led to the grounding of VSR Ventures' planes.
The MLA is calling for stringent action against both the company and DGCA officials, alleging that business ties and initial reports overlooked crucial safety concerns.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra to Honor Late Ajit Pawar with Memorial
DGCA takes action against VSR Ventures, whose plane crashed near Baramati last month; grounds 4 aircraft for non-compliances.
Zendesk's Innovation Leap: Pune Hub Drives AI Solutions
Calls for Transparency in Baramati Plane Crash Investigation
Congress leaders meet Pune top cop, seek strict action in spokesperson assault case