Cultivating Wellness: The Call for Medicinal Plants

President Droupadi Murmu advocates for the cultivation of medicinal plants at the 2026 National Arogya Fair in Maharashtra. Highlighting their role in economic and environmental benefits, she emphasizes the importance of integrating Ayurvedic and traditional AYUSH methods to enhance health and promote environmental conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buldhana | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:05 IST
medicinal plants
  Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the significance of cultivating medicinal plants, linking their benefits to improved farmer livelihoods and soil health. Speaking at the National Arogya Fair 2026 in Shegaon, Maharashtra, she highlighted the dual role these plants play in medicinal production and environmental conservation.

President Murmu stressed the need to embrace Ayurvedic practices and the AYUSH methods, pointing out that these traditional systems contribute significantly to preventing diseases and reducing strain on healthcare services. She argued that holistic health begins with healthy individuals, thereby strengthening the nation.

She commended the Indian government's various initiatives to integrate AYUSH into the contemporary health system, promoting research and education while advocating for modern scientific interventions to enhance the accessibility of traditional health practices globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

