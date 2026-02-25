Friedrich Merz Advocates Stronger EU-China Relations Amid Economic Challenges

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, visiting Beijing for the first time since taking office, called for deeper economic ties with China. His agenda includes advocating fair trade and enlisting Beijing's help in resolving global issues, notably the conflict in Ukraine.

Merz's visit highlights the shifting geopolitical landscape as Europe faces economic challenges partly stemming from former US President Donald Trump's tariff policies. The Chancellor stressed Europe's need to build stronger economic and military capabilities and involve China in addressing major global problems.

Europeans are urging China to curb overproduction impacting industries like electric vehicles. Merz emphasized the importance of a balanced EU-China partnership to ensure fair competition and stabilize global supply chains.

