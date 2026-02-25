Corruption Scandal: Village Sarpanch and Husband Arrested for Bribery

A sarpanch and her husband have been arrested in Nashik district for accepting a bribe to block a no-confidence motion against the deputy sarpanch. Initially demanding Rs 50,000, they settled for Rs 25,000. Manda Bendkule was caught with Rs 14,000 while her husband accepted Rs 1,000.

The accusation stems from a conflict within the Rasegaon Gram Panchayat, where some members sought to remove the Upasarpandh. The couple's arrest follows a sting by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), who set the trap based on a complaint.

A case has been registered against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act, confirming long-standing corruption concerns in local governance. The investigation is ongoing to reveal any further involvement or illegal activities.

