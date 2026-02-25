Thrilling Upsets and Stellar Performances Mark Maha Open Quarterfinals

In a showcase of thrilling tennis action, hometown star Manas Dhamne has surged into the quarterfinals of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75, held at the Shiv Chhatrapati Kreeda Sankul, Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Stadium. Adding to the excitement, unseeded contenders such as Duje Ajdukovic from Croatia and Britain's Alastair Gray also booked their places in the final eight on Wednesday.

Hosted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association along with the Department of Sports and Youth Services, this prestigious tournament has seen some breathtaking matches. Indicative of the fiercely competitive spirit, Indian wildcard Manas Dhamne thrilled spectators with his victory over former top-50 player Ilya Ivashka, who retired due to an injury when trailing 3-6.

In other standout performances, Ajdukovic defeated Portugal's fifth seed Frederico Ferreira Silva with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 scoreline, showcasing remarkable control from the baseline. Britain's Alastair Gray engineered a stunning comeback to overcome third seed Ilia Simakin in a near three-hour thriller, while Italy's sixth seed Federico Cina efficiently dispatched Japan's Yuta Shimizu.

