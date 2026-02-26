Purani Dilli 6 Prepares for DPL 2026 with Open Player Trials

Amidst high anticipation for the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026, Purani Dilli 6 has announced open trials scheduled for March 5 and 6 at St Stephen's Ground, Mori Gate, starting at 8:00 AM. After a promising debut season, the team aims to revitalize after a tough Season 2.

Owner Akash Nangia exudes confidence about the trials saying, 'Our first season highlighted our potential, and although the second season was challenging, it has bolstered our resolve. These trials represent a chance to find fresh match-winners who embody Purani Dilli's spirit.'

Vijay Dahiya, the team's veteran head coach, emphasizes the trials' importance in forming a winning team. He asserts, 'We seek players with skill, discipline, and the hunger to excel under pressure, offering a platform for talent to meet opportunity.'

(With inputs from agencies.)