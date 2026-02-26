Left Menu

India Crushes Zimbabwe to Keep T20 World Cup Semifinal Hopes Alive

Team India bolstered its chances for the ICC T20 World Cup semifinals after defeating Zimbabwe by 72 runs. Key performances by Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh steered them towards setting a massive target of 257 runs, while Zimbabwe fell short, concluding their innings at 184/6.

26-02-2026
  India

In a crucial T20 World Cup encounter, Team India emerged victorious over Zimbabwe by a substantial 72 runs, bolstering its bid for a semifinal spot. The match played in Chennai saw Team India, powered by scintillating performances from Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya, set an intimidating target of 257 runs.

India's innings unfolded explosively, with Abhishek Sharma smashing 55 runs in 30 balls and Hardik Pandya contributing an unbeaten 50 off 23 balls. India's formidable total, their highest in T20 World Cup history, left Zimbabwe with a daunting chase, despite Brian Bennett's valiant knock of 97* in 59 deliveries.

Arshdeep Singh spearheaded India's bowling attack, capturing three wickets for just 24 runs. Despite spirited efforts by Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett and Sikandar Raza, they could only manage 184/6 in 20 overs, leaving India and West Indies tied for the remaining semifinal spot.

