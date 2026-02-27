Left Menu

Australia 2026: A New Era for Women's Asian Cup

Australia's successful hosting of the Women's World Cup has set the stage for next month's Women's Asian Cup. The event promises enhanced professionalism and visibility. With strong foundations and record ticket sales, the tournament aims to elevate women's football in Asia and address competitive disparities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 09:32 IST
Australia's hosting of the Women's World Cup has paved the way for the upcoming Women's Asian Cup, promising elevated levels of professionalism and profitability, as cited by the region's football authority.

The quadrennial tournament's 21st edition begins on Sunday in Perth, with the host nation facing the Philippines. Competing teams include reigning champions China and 2011 World Cup winners Japan. Australia's co-hosting of the 2023 Women's World Cup was deemed a major success, bolstering the profile of women's football globally.

The Asian Football Confederation's General Secretary, Windsor John, anticipates Australia 2026 to set new standards in quality and global visibility. Despite Asia's previous successes, the region has lagged in recent years. The AFC has initiated efforts, like launching a continental Champions League, to narrow the competitive gap with Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

