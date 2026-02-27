Australia 2026: A New Era for Women's Asian Cup

Australia's hosting of the Women's World Cup has paved the way for the upcoming Women's Asian Cup, promising elevated levels of professionalism and profitability, as cited by the region's football authority.

The quadrennial tournament's 21st edition begins on Sunday in Perth, with the host nation facing the Philippines. Competing teams include reigning champions China and 2011 World Cup winners Japan. Australia's co-hosting of the 2023 Women's World Cup was deemed a major success, bolstering the profile of women's football globally.

The Asian Football Confederation's General Secretary, Windsor John, anticipates Australia 2026 to set new standards in quality and global visibility. Despite Asia's previous successes, the region has lagged in recent years. The AFC has initiated efforts, like launching a continental Champions League, to narrow the competitive gap with Europe.

