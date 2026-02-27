Left Menu

Brentford's Triumph: Keith Andrews Extends Contract Until 2032

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews signs a contract extension, securing his role at the club until 2032. Originally appointed in June last year, Andrews has propelled the team to the seventh position in the Premier League. Under his leadership, Brentford reached impressive rounds in both the FA Cup and League Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-02-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 09:45 IST
Brentford's Triumph: Keith Andrews Extends Contract Until 2032
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has extended his contract with the Premier League side, committing to the club until 2032. This marks a significant period of stability and success since his appointment in June last year.

The 45-year-old Irishman stepped into the head coach role following Thomas Frank's departure to Tottenham. Since then, Andrews has significantly boosted Brentford's performance, guiding them to seventh in the Premier League. His impact is acknowledged by Brentford's director of football, Phil Giles, who praised Andrews for his exceptional leadership and improvement of team dynamics.

The club has also achieved remarkable progress in cup competitions, reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup and the League Cup quarterfinals. Brentford is set to face Burnley in the upcoming Premier League fixture, aiming to continue their impressive run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Exaggeration in Trump's Iran Missile Claims Raises Concerns

Exaggeration in Trump's Iran Missile Claims Raises Concerns

 Global
2
Austin Smotherman Stuns PGA National with Career-Best Round

Austin Smotherman Stuns PGA National with Career-Best Round

 Global
3
Expelled AIADMK leader, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam joins DMK in CM Stalin's presence.

Expelled AIADMK leader, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam joins DMK in C...

 India
4
Trump's Missile Claim Raises Controversy Amid Iran Tensions

Trump's Missile Claim Raises Controversy Amid Iran Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Solar and Hydrogen Replace Diesel in the Amazon’s Isolated Grids?

Peru’s Education at a Crossroads: Progress Made, Reforms Still Urgently Needed

How ECB Mortgage Caps Are Reshaping Lending Across the Euro Area

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026