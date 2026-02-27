Brentford's Triumph: Keith Andrews Extends Contract Until 2032

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has extended his contract with the Premier League side, committing to the club until 2032. This marks a significant period of stability and success since his appointment in June last year.

The 45-year-old Irishman stepped into the head coach role following Thomas Frank's departure to Tottenham. Since then, Andrews has significantly boosted Brentford's performance, guiding them to seventh in the Premier League. His impact is acknowledged by Brentford's director of football, Phil Giles, who praised Andrews for his exceptional leadership and improvement of team dynamics.

The club has also achieved remarkable progress in cup competitions, reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup and the League Cup quarterfinals. Brentford is set to face Burnley in the upcoming Premier League fixture, aiming to continue their impressive run.

(With inputs from agencies.)