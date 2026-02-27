Jack Doohan: From Threats to Trials in F1's Tumultuous Circuit

In a startling revelation, Australian driver Jack Doohan has disclosed he received death threats leading up to the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, a pivotal moment that coincided with the end of his stint at Alpine in Formula 1. According to his account on Netflix's latest series of 'Drive To Survive', the threats came in the form of emails that promised severe harm if he participated in the Miami race.

Doohan reported this to the authorities when he encountered armed men during this tense period, calling in a police escort for assistance. The details of who was behind the threats remain undisclosed, as Doohan refrained from naming any suspects.

Following the Miami Grand Prix, Doohan was replaced by Franco Colapinto and publicly addressed online harassment he and his family faced, tying it to fans from Colapinto's native Argentina. Neither Doohan nor Colapinto scored any points that season, contributing to Alpine's position at the bottom of the constructors' league.