Jack Doohan: From Threats to Trials in F1's Tumultuous Circuit

Jack Doohan, former Alpine Formula 1 driver, revealed he received death threats around the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, which ended his F1 career. In the Netflix series 'Drive To Survive', he detailed threatening emails and a confrontation with armed men.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a startling revelation, Australian driver Jack Doohan has disclosed he received death threats leading up to the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, a pivotal moment that coincided with the end of his stint at Alpine in Formula 1. According to his account on Netflix's latest series of 'Drive To Survive', the threats came in the form of emails that promised severe harm if he participated in the Miami race.

Doohan reported this to the authorities when he encountered armed men during this tense period, calling in a police escort for assistance. The details of who was behind the threats remain undisclosed, as Doohan refrained from naming any suspects.

Following the Miami Grand Prix, Doohan was replaced by Franco Colapinto and publicly addressed online harassment he and his family faced, tying it to fans from Colapinto's native Argentina. Neither Doohan nor Colapinto scored any points that season, contributing to Alpine's position at the bottom of the constructors' league.

