Indian Railways Triumphs at 72nd Kabaddi Championship

Indian Railways claimed the 72nd Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championship 2026 by defeating Maharashtra 49-31 in Vadodara. Led by Sunil Kumar, the team overcame 29 other teams across 54 matches. Railways showed a strong performance in the finals with standout contributions from Pankaj Mohite and Ashu Malik.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:19 IST
Indian Railways kabaddi team (Photo: 72nd Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championship). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways emerged victorious at the 72nd Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championship 2026, winning the final match against Maharashtra with a score of 49-31 at Vadodara's Sama Indoor Stadium. Led by Pro Kabaddi League champion Sunil Kumar, the team outshone 29 other squads over four days of rigorous matches.

The final battle witnessed a dominant performance by the Railways, with key contributions from Pankaj Mohite and Ashu Malik. Mohite led the raiding department with 12 crucial points, while Malik, known for leading Dabang Delhi K.C. to PKL victory, added eight points. The defense also played a crucial role, securing 14 tackle points.

Despite efforts by Maharashtra's Aslam Inamdar and Shivam Patare, the Railways' offensive and defensive prowess remained unmatched, culminating in an 18-point victory. Railways' journey to the final included a dramatic tie-breaker win against Chandigarh in the semifinals. The team sealed their spot in this year's kabaddi history, reiterating their dominance in the sport.

