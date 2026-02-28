Marco Bezzecchi Shines in Thailand Grand Prix Qualifying Drama

On Saturday, Marco Bezzecchi of the Aprilia team dramatically secured pole position for the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix, even after a late crash in qualifying at Buriram. Bezzecchi's earlier lap times proved sufficient, edging out reigning champion Marc Marquez by 0.035 seconds.

Despite under-braking at the final corner, Bezzecchi remained upbeat, noting, 'A small mistake at the end, but the time was good enough to keep pole.' His pole achievement was complemented by his teammate, Raul Fernandez, completing the front row and highlighting Aprilia's dominant performance.

Marquez, after initially struggling, rebounded to secure a front-row start, showing resilience typical of a champion. The second row was claimed by Fabio Di Giannantonio, Jorge Martin, and Pedro Acosta, while Marc's brother, Alex Marquez, started seventh, with Francesco Bagnaia starting 13th after failing to advance from the first session.

