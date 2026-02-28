India and West Indies Clash in High-Stakes T20 Showdown at Eden Gardens

India's formidable batting lineup has shown tremendous promise, yet challenges persist in their bowling department as they gear up to confront an explosive West Indies side in a crucial T20 World Cup clash. This virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens will determine which team advances to the semifinal against England.

India impressed with a commanding win over Zimbabwe, with a rejigged lineup that included Sanju Samson lifting the tempo and contributing to the highest score of the tournament, 256/4. However, inconsistencies in spin and seam bowling remain a concern for the Indian side.

West Indies have been a dominant force, with their ability to recover from setbacks showcasing their depth and resilience. The outcome of this titanic clash will reveal which team can overcome their challenges to secure a spot in the semifinals.

