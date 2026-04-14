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Royal Challengers Poised for Batting Blitz Against Lucknow Super Giants

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, currently third in the Indian Premier League table, plan to leverage their formidable batting lineup against the inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants. Despite concerns over Virat Kohli's fitness, RCB aims to maintain their high scores and push forward in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:43 IST
Royal Challengers Poised for Batting Blitz Against Lucknow Super Giants
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru, sitting third in the IPL rankings, is set to showcase their powerful batting prowess against the Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. Known for their fearsome batting lineup, RCB is keen to break free from the mid-table compact and aim for the top position.

Amid concerns surrounding Virat Kohli's ankle issue, the star batter was seen practicing in the nets, easing fears of his non-participation in the upcoming match. RCB's lineup includes stellar performers like Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar, each aiming to extend the team's remarkable run-scoring momentum.

Facing them, the Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, have a challenging task, especially against RCB's high-caliber batting. LSG's hopes rest on their bowling attack, spearheaded by Mohammed Shami. The team's performance has so far been lackluster, particularly from the batting side, which remains a concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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