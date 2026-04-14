CSK Crushes KKR: Coaching Flaws and Batting Woes Exposed

Chennai Super Kings handed Kolkata Knight Riders a 32-run defeat, exacerbating KKR's troubled IPL campaign. The game, played on a challenging two-paced pitch, saw CSK excel in strategy, exposing the inadequacies of KKR's head coach Abhishek Nayar and captain Ajinkya Rahane's outdated methods.

Despite a promising start, KKR's batting lineup collapsed, particularly under pressure from CSK's left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed, who claimed three crucial wickets. This downfall continued despite a brief partnership between Rahane and Raghuvanshi, emphasizing their failure to adapt to modern T20 tactics.

Meanwhile, the collective effort of CSK's bowlers, including strategic contributions from pacers Anshul Kamboj and Khaleel Ahmed, as well as late attacking innings from Rovman Powell and Ramandeep Singh, secured a comfortable victory, allowing CSK to regain momentum in the competition.