Pakistani Hockey: Legends Return to Reignite Glory Days

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed legendary figures Samiullah, Islahuddin Siddiqui, and Hasan Sardar to key positions in an effort to rejuvenate the sport in the nation.

These appointments follow a restructuring ordered by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, with Samiullah as chief selector, and Islahuddin and Sardar tasked with professionalizing the sport and ensuring fair team selections.

Facing skepticism over their traditional approach, the trio emphasizes principles like merit-based selection and professional management. The PHF must finish among the top three in ongoing qualifiers to ensure a World Cup berth, after failing to qualify for two consecutive editions.

