Left Menu

Pakistani Hockey: Legends Return to Reignite Glory Days

The interim management of the Pakistan Hockey Federation enlists hockey legends Samiullah, Islahuddin Siddiqui, and Hasan Sardar to revive the sport in Pakistan. While some question their relevance to modern hockey, they focus on merit-based selection and professionalism. The federation aims to secure World Cup qualification amid challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:27 IST
Pakistani Hockey: Legends Return to Reignite Glory Days
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed legendary figures Samiullah, Islahuddin Siddiqui, and Hasan Sardar to key positions in an effort to rejuvenate the sport in the nation.

These appointments follow a restructuring ordered by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, with Samiullah as chief selector, and Islahuddin and Sardar tasked with professionalizing the sport and ensuring fair team selections.

Facing skepticism over their traditional approach, the trio emphasizes principles like merit-based selection and professional management. The PHF must finish among the top three in ongoing qualifiers to ensure a World Cup berth, after failing to qualify for two consecutive editions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anticipation Mounts: West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Set for Mid-March Announcement

Anticipation Mounts: West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Set for Mid-March A...

 India
2
Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Unrest

Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Unrest

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers

Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers

 India
4
Tensions Surge: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Middle Eastern Conflict

Tensions Surge: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Middle Eastern Conflict

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026