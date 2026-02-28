Left Menu

Rugby Rivals: Crusaders, Brumbies, and Upsets on the Field

The Super Rugby Pacific season saw the Canterbury Crusaders secure a 43-33 win over the Waikato Chiefs, marking their first victory. The ACT Brumbies maintained their table-topping status with a 30-27 win against the Auckland Blues. Various teams also notched their first victories of the season.

Updated: 28-02-2026 16:14 IST
Defending champions Canterbury Crusaders clinched their first win of the Super Rugby Pacific season with a thrilling 43-33 victory over the Waikato Chiefs on Saturday. Charlie Cale scored a critical try, helping the ACT Brumbies secure a narrow 30-27 win against the Auckland Blues, keeping them at the top of the table.

The Brumbies lead the standings with 14 points after three rounds, while the New South Waratahs trail by four points. Blues player Dalton Papali'i scored a seemingly decisive try in his 100th appearance, but relentless Brumbies pressure culminated in Cale's last-minute score.

Elsewhere, the Fijian Drua and Queensland Reds claimed their first wins, defeating Wellington Hurricanes and Otago Highlanders respectively. Western Force also emerged victorious against Moana Pasifika but were denied a bonus point in an action-packed weekend of rugby.

