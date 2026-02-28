Medvedev Clinches Dubai Title by Default

Daniil Medvedev was awarded the Dubai Tennis Championships title when his opponent, Tallon Griekspoor, withdrew due to an injury sustained during the semi-finals, as confirmed by tournament organizers on Saturday.

Medvedev, the former world number one, was seeking his second championship in Dubai, having previously defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime without losing a set.

After overcoming Andrey Rublev, Griekspoor cited a worsening hamstring injury that would have forced his retirement had he lost the second set. 'Not how I want to win a final. Hoping the injury for Griekspoor is not too bad and wishing him a speedy recovery,' Medvedev expressed on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)