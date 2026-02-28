Left Menu

Medvedev Clinches Dubai Title by Default

Daniil Medvedev won the Dubai Tennis Championships after Tallon Griekspoor withdrew due to injury. Medvedev was pursuing his second title in Dubai and reached the final effortlessly. Griekspoor was hampered by a hamstring issue and couldn't play the final match.

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Daniil Medvedev was awarded the Dubai Tennis Championships title when his opponent, Tallon Griekspoor, withdrew due to an injury sustained during the semi-finals, as confirmed by tournament organizers on Saturday.

Medvedev, the former world number one, was seeking his second championship in Dubai, having previously defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime without losing a set.

After overcoming Andrey Rublev, Griekspoor cited a worsening hamstring injury that would have forced his retirement had he lost the second set. 'Not how I want to win a final. Hoping the injury for Griekspoor is not too bad and wishing him a speedy recovery,' Medvedev expressed on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

