Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights: Chennai Airport Issues Advisory

Chennai Airport has announced the cancellation of 12 international flights due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Passengers are advised to consult airlines for updates. Flights from Oman Air, Akasa Air, and others have been affected, with airspace closures causing delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The escalating conflict in the Middle East has led to the cancellation of 12 flights from Chennai Airport, affecting multiple airlines, including Oman Air and IndiGo. Airport authorities issued an advisory urging passengers to verify their flight status as disruptions continue.

Chennai Airport updated that flights operated by Etihad and Emirates had been canceled for the weekend of February 28 and March 1 due to airspace closures in the region. Airport authorities emphasized the necessity for passengers to remain informed through their airline providers for any changes.

This development follows a significant military exchange between the US, Israel, and Iran. As a result, flights to destinations such as Dubai, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi are particularly impacted, highlighting the broader ramifications of the geopolitical tensions.

