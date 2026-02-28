Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights: Chennai Airport Issues Advisory

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has led to the cancellation of 12 flights from Chennai Airport, affecting multiple airlines, including Oman Air and IndiGo. Airport authorities issued an advisory urging passengers to verify their flight status as disruptions continue.

Chennai Airport updated that flights operated by Etihad and Emirates had been canceled for the weekend of February 28 and March 1 due to airspace closures in the region. Airport authorities emphasized the necessity for passengers to remain informed through their airline providers for any changes.

This development follows a significant military exchange between the US, Israel, and Iran. As a result, flights to destinations such as Dubai, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi are particularly impacted, highlighting the broader ramifications of the geopolitical tensions.