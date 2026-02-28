Left Menu

Anticipated Cabinet Expansion in Manipur Post-Budget Session

The Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh's cabinet is expected to expand after the upcoming Budget session. The newly sworn-in chief minister, along with deputy chief ministers from diverse communities, will deliberate on the expansion post-Holi festival. Meanwhile, the Kuki Zo community's demand for separate administration remains within democratic rights.

Updated: 28-02-2026 20:35 IST
In Manipur, political dynamics are set to shift with an anticipated cabinet expansion following the forthcoming Budget session, said BJP MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh on Saturday. This development comes after Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh took office following the revocation of President's rule in the state on February 4.

Joining Singh are freshly appointed Deputy Chief Ministers, BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen from the Kuki community, and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho, alongside ministers Govindas Konthoujam and K Loken Singh of the NPP. The changes are slated to occur post-Holi, aligning with the commencement of the Budget session.

Addressing queries about Kuki Zo civil organizations' demand for separate administration, Minister Govindas Konthoujam emphasized India's democratic ethos where such demands are permissible. "India is the greatest democratic country, and anybody can demand anything," Konthoujam remarked at a recent event.

