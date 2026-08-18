Market Jitters: U.S. Stocks Dip Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. stocks fell as weak economic data tempered expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate move, while Treasury yields climbed to their highest since 2007. A dip in retail sales added to economic concerns. Geopolitical uncertainties, particularly the Iran war, also weighed on investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 01:52 IST
Market Jitters: U.S. Stocks Dip Amid Economic Uncertainty
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U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday as weak economic indicators tempered predictions of an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate adjustment. A surprise drop in retail sales added to doubts about the economy's resilience.

Treasury yields soared to levels not seen since 2007 amid fiscal concerns and increased AI-driven corporate borrowing. Investors are bracing for earnings reports from key retail players like Home Depot and Walmart, while geopolitical tensions, especially around the unresolved Iran conflict, further add to market uncertainties.

Oil prices hiked more than $2 amid fears over global supply constraints, exacerbated by ongoing diplomatic challenges. This environment fostered investor skepticism about the U.S. economic outlook, leading to adjustments in the dollar and yield markets.

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