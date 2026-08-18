Kushner's Diplomatic Mission Hits Stalemate in Gaza Peace Talks

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner, after two days of intense talks in Jerusalem, left without making any progress towards the U.S. peace plan for Gaza. Despite meeting with Israeli and Hamas leaders, both parties remained firm on their demands. Reconstruction in Gaza remains stalled until disarmament is achieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 01:42 IST
Kushner's Diplomatic Mission Hits Stalemate in Gaza Peace Talks

Jared Kushner, President Trump's envoy and son-in-law, concluded two days of peace talks in Jerusalem without achieving a breakthrough in the stalled U.S. plan to end the conflict in Gaza. Efforts to negotiate with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders were unyielding, as both sides held firm on crucial issues.

The discussions aimed to revitalize a U.S. plan involving phased disarmament of Hamas and Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza. However, Netanyahu rejected the proposal, standing firm on disarming Hamas before any withdrawal. Meanwhile, tensions remain high, with airstrikes and territorial advances resuming despite a supposed ceasefire.

The talks underscored ongoing challenges, with both sides disputing the implementation sequence of Trump's roadmap. The plan includes Gaza's reconstruction, contingent on Hamas's complete disarmament. With an election looming, Netanyahu faces internal pressure, making significant concessions unlikely before the October 27 vote.

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