FairSquare Calls for FIFA to Declare Infantino Ineligible for Re-Election

Human rights organization FairSquare has called upon FIFA to disqualify its president, Gianni Infantino, from seeking another term. The organization claims that Infantino has breached the FIFA statute which limits any president to only three terms in office.

Infantino's initial term began in 2016 after being elected following Sepp Blatter's resignation, which he claimed should not count toward the term limit as it was an interrupted mandate. Sources say that this interpretation is inconsistent with FIFA's statutes. In a letter to FIFA's Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee, FairSquare argues that allowing Infantino to seek re-election would set a dangerous precedent.

Across various football associations, discontent is growing, with calls for a review of Infantino's conduct, especially after a proposed $20-billion subsidiary to attract private investment in competition, including the World Cup. Associations like the Scottish Football Association have openly opposed Infantino's re-election bid, whilst he still retains support from African and South American confederations.