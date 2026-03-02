Left Menu

Sanju Samson: Kerala's Cricket Sensation Shines in T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson's exceptional performance in the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies has garnered widespread acclaim. His unbeaten 97-run innings led India to the semifinals, earning praise from Kerala's political leaders and celebrities. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other prominent figures lauded Samson's contribution to Indian cricket.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-03-2026 09:18 IST
Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • India

Sanju Samson's spectacular performance in the T20 World Cup against the West Indies has become a source of pride for Kerala and India. His 97-run unbeaten innings not only powered India into the tournament's semifinals but also drew accolades from political leaders and celebrities across the state.

The historic knock saw Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar among those applauding Samson's achievements. Each took to social media to express their admiration, underscoring Samson's importance to both the state and country.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and film stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran also joined in the celebration. They praised Samson's masterful innings, emphasizing the tremendous impact of his performance. The collective messages exemplify the widespread admiration and support for the cricket star's exceptional talent.

