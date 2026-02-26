A Life Shaped by Literature: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Reflects on Influences

In a candid interview with actor Mohanlal telecast on various TV channels, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan delved into how his childhood readings of epics like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata sculpted his worldview. Vijayan spoke about his past, suggesting that such literary influences shaped his political ideology and personal contentment.

Despite his mother's illiteracy, Vijayan grew up surrounded by legendary songs and stories that his mother recited. Over the years, the Communist leader maintained that his early literary exposure enabled him to remain unperturbed amidst political challenges, referring to baseless accusations he has faced with a smile.

Vijayan credited influential figures like A K Gopalan and stressed the importance of staying loyal to one's roots. He highlighted the significance of honesty in public life and revealed his leisure interest in literature, action films, and the critical role technology plays in today's youth dynamic.

