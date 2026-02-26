Left Menu

A Life Shaped by Literature: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Reflects on Influences

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a televised interview with actor Mohanlal, shared insights into his life, emphasizing the influence of early literary exposure. A self-described satisfied individual, Vijayan attributed parts of his political philosophy and resilience to childhood readings and a strong belief system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:53 IST
A Life Shaped by Literature: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Reflects on Influences
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid interview with actor Mohanlal telecast on various TV channels, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan delved into how his childhood readings of epics like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata sculpted his worldview. Vijayan spoke about his past, suggesting that such literary influences shaped his political ideology and personal contentment.

Despite his mother's illiteracy, Vijayan grew up surrounded by legendary songs and stories that his mother recited. Over the years, the Communist leader maintained that his early literary exposure enabled him to remain unperturbed amidst political challenges, referring to baseless accusations he has faced with a smile.

Vijayan credited influential figures like A K Gopalan and stressed the importance of staying loyal to one's roots. He highlighted the significance of honesty in public life and revealed his leisure interest in literature, action films, and the critical role technology plays in today's youth dynamic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitutional Mandate Questioned

Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitution...

 India
2
Merkel Advocates for Global Unity at Inaugural Dr. Manmohan Singh Lecture

Merkel Advocates for Global Unity at Inaugural Dr. Manmohan Singh Lecture

 India
3
Suryakumar Yadav Joins 4,000-Run Club Amidst India's Record-Breaking T20 Triumph

Suryakumar Yadav Joins 4,000-Run Club Amidst India's Record-Breaking T20 Tri...

 India
4
India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies

India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026