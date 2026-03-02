Left Menu

West Indies' Resilient T20 World Cup Journey Ends with Pride

Despite a five-wicket loss to India leading to their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, West Indies President Kishore Shallow praised the team's commendable performance and expressed pride in their growth, unity, and spirit. Shallow highlighted the collective efforts of the team and support staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:44 IST
West Indies' Resilient T20 World Cup Journey Ends with Pride
West Indies team. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional yet proud moment, Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Kishore Shallow lauded the West Indies team as their journey in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 came to an end following a five-wicket defeat by India in a Super Eight showdown at Eden Gardens.

Despite not advancing, Shallow congratulated captain Shai Hope and the squad for their commendable performance. He emphasized that securing five wins out of seven matches signified their growth, resilience, and unity. The campaign, while short-lived, demonstrated the team's potential and spirit.

The CWI chief also extended his appreciation to Head Coach Daren Sammy and the support staff for their foundational work. He reaffirmed the region's determination to build on current efforts and compete with renewed vigor, rallying Caribbean pride. The match saw West Indies post 195/4, but India successfully chased the target, advancing further in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Washington

Chancellor Merz's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Washington

 Global
2
Chenab Valley Protests: Unrest Over Khamenei's Killing

Chenab Valley Protests: Unrest Over Khamenei's Killing

 India
3
Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil and Naval Defenses

Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil and Naval Defenses

 Ukraine
4
Tata Group to form experts' panel to explore investment in various sectors for J'khand's development: N Chandrasekaran.

Tata Group to form experts' panel to explore investment in various sectors f...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026