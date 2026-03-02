West Indies' Resilient T20 World Cup Journey Ends with Pride

In an emotional yet proud moment, Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Kishore Shallow lauded the West Indies team as their journey in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 came to an end following a five-wicket defeat by India in a Super Eight showdown at Eden Gardens.

Despite not advancing, Shallow congratulated captain Shai Hope and the squad for their commendable performance. He emphasized that securing five wins out of seven matches signified their growth, resilience, and unity. The campaign, while short-lived, demonstrated the team's potential and spirit.

The CWI chief also extended his appreciation to Head Coach Daren Sammy and the support staff for their foundational work. He reaffirmed the region's determination to build on current efforts and compete with renewed vigor, rallying Caribbean pride. The match saw West Indies post 195/4, but India successfully chased the target, advancing further in the tournament.

