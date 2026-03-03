Vaishnavi Adkar Leads India in Billie Jean King Cup Challenge

Vaishnavi Adkar has been selected for the Indian team participating in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie, starting on April 6. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced her inclusion after Adkar's remarkable achievement of reaching the W100 final, replicating a feat last achieved by Sania Mirza.

In addition to Adkar, seasoned players like Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Rutuja Bhosale, and Ankita Raina will represent India, with Vaidehee Chaudhari as the reserve player. This lineup follows India's previous challenge where they faced tough competition against the Netherlands and Slovenia.

Preparations include a week-long coaching camp, led by Captain Vishal Uppal and Coach Radhika Kanitkar. This initiative reflects India's commitment to excel as they begin their 2026 campaign in the Asia/Oceania Group I after last year's play-offs setback.

