Left Menu

Vaishnavi Adkar Leads India in Billie Jean King Cup Challenge

Vaishnavi Adkar, a 21-year-old tennis player, joins the Indian team for the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie. Adkar made history by being the first Indian woman to reach the W100 final since Sania Mirza. The Indian team includes seasoned players and a reserve with a week-long coaching camp planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:59 IST
Vaishnavi Adkar Leads India in Billie Jean King Cup Challenge
Vaishnavi Adkar
  • Country:
  • India

Vaishnavi Adkar has been selected for the Indian team participating in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie, starting on April 6. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced her inclusion after Adkar's remarkable achievement of reaching the W100 final, replicating a feat last achieved by Sania Mirza.

In addition to Adkar, seasoned players like Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Rutuja Bhosale, and Ankita Raina will represent India, with Vaidehee Chaudhari as the reserve player. This lineup follows India's previous challenge where they faced tough competition against the Netherlands and Slovenia.

Preparations include a week-long coaching camp, led by Captain Vishal Uppal and Coach Radhika Kanitkar. This initiative reflects India's commitment to excel as they begin their 2026 campaign in the Asia/Oceania Group I after last year's play-offs setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Bhatia Nominated for Haryana's Rajya Sabha Seat

Sanjay Bhatia Nominated for Haryana's Rajya Sabha Seat

 India
2
RBI's Leadership Blueprint: Building Leaders for Viksit Bharat 2047

RBI's Leadership Blueprint: Building Leaders for Viksit Bharat 2047

 India
3
CRPF Personnel Injured in Mysterious Firing Incident at Kashmir Camp

CRPF Personnel Injured in Mysterious Firing Incident at Kashmir Camp

 India
4
Uptick in Stock Buybacks: A Silver Lining for Software Sector?

Uptick in Stock Buybacks: A Silver Lining for Software Sector?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026