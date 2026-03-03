Uber Secures Five-Year Transport Licence Renewal in Karnataka
Uber's transport aggregator licence has been renewed for five years in Karnataka after previously facing non-renewal issues. The company has remained operational through court protection and is committed to collaborating with the state to improve urban mobility, security, and service expansion.
Uber, the global ride-hailing service, announced on Tuesday the renewal of its transport aggregator licence under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Aggregator Rules, 2016. The licence, which is crucial for its operations, has been extended till December 30, 2026, reflecting significant regional market standing.
This renewal comes after the company's previous licence expired in December 2021 due to alleged non-compliance. However, Uber continued its operations under judicial protection. A company spokesperson highlighted Uber's commitment to enhancing a secure and technologically advanced mobility ecosystem across Karnataka.
Beyond renewing its traditional offerings, Uber has broadened its services since entering the Indian market in 2013, including metro-ticketing in Bengaluru and enhancing security features such as an SOS integration with Bengaluru Police, further marking its evolution in urban transport solutions.
