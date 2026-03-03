Renuka Singh Thakur's Exit: Impact on India's Test Series Against Australia

The Indian women's cricket team faces a setback as its experienced pacer, Renuka Singh Thakur, has been ruled out of the upcoming Test match against Australia owing to workload management. The announcement was made by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, stating that Renuka needs rest and will not be available for the pink-ball Test at WACA Ground, Perth.

This strategic decision by the BCCI, influenced by medical advice, aims to ensure Renuka's long-term fitness and availability. Consequently, the women's selection committee has named Kashvee Gautam as her replacement. Gautam has experience in both ODI and Women's Premier League formats, showcasing her potential as she steps in for this crucial match.

The Test match, scheduled for Friday, is a significant part of the ongoing multi-format series against the Australian women's team. With India having recently won the T20I series 2-1, the team hopes to recover from their recent ODI series loss by performing well in the Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)