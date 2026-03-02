Zaheer Khan Champions Emerging Fast Bowlers at BCCI CoE

At the prestigious BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, India's upcoming fast bowlers were given a rare opportunity to learn from one of the nation's cricket legends, Zaheer Khan. The specialized training camp, aimed at red-ball cricket, was meticulously designed to sharpen their technical prowess while boosting mental and physical fitness.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, the BCCI praised Zaheer Khan's involvement on social media, emphasizing his contributions to refining the future of India's fast bowling arsenal. Under his expert guidance, the young athletes focused particularly on the critical aspects of Test cricket, regarded as one of the most grueling formats of the game.

Zaheer's illustrious career, spanning 92 Tests with 311 wickets and 194 ODIs with 269 wickets, combined with his achievements in T20Is and IPL, underscores his pivotal role in the team's successes, notably the 2011 ICC World Cup. His legacy now inspires the next generation aiming for similar levels of excellence in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)