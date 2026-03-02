Zaheer Khan Leads Masterclass in Fast Bowling at BCCI's Red-Ball Camp
Zaheer Khan, former India pacer, hosted a specialised red-ball camp at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. The camp, focused on enhancing technical skills, mental resilience, and readiness for Test format, involved India A and U-19 fast bowlers. Organized by VVS Laxman, it aims to groom future international players.
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan guided a specialised red-ball camp at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, targeting the high-performance monitoring group. Held over three days, the camp aimed to enhance technical skills and mental resilience of fast bowlers from India A and U-19 setups, preparing them for the rigors of Test cricket.
Initiated by VVS Laxman, the camp is part of a broader strategy involving cricket legends in grooming potential future international players. The fast bowlers not only learned technical aspects but also received insights from Zaheer Khan on succeeding in cricket's most challenging format.
This initiative comes as the BCCI seeks a full-time fast-bowling coach, following Troy Cooley's tenure ending in December 2025. Zaheer, who has taken 597 international wickets, brings extensive experience, having been part of India's victorious 2011 ODI World Cup team.
