Cracking Down on International Cricket Betting Racket with Ties to Dubai and Bangkok

In a significant development, Andhra Pradesh Police have apprehended two individuals allegedly operating a vast international online cricket betting racket with connections to Dubai and Bangkok. Senior police officials revealed that the duo was siphoning vast sums of money through sophisticated digital transactions and betting platforms.

The accused, identified as P Mahesh Babu and P Hari Krishna, were reportedly running operations from their respective districts in Andhra Pradesh. Authorities seized over Rs 34 lakh in cash and froze bank accounts with over Rs 1.6 crore. Their scheme exploited digital tools like the VOIP and VPN to mask operations.

According to the police, these illegal activities seriously affect family finances and contribute to the underground economy. Using advanced technical surveillance, investigators identified the betting network's operational heads. The case was filed under multiple acts, with ongoing efforts to uncover more international links.