Atletico Madrid Advances to Copa del Rey Final Despite Defeat

In a thrilling turn of events, Atletico Madrid secured a spot in the Copa del Rey final for the first time since 2013, despite suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona. The Madrid side's earlier 4-0 victory in the first leg allowed them to clinch a narrow 4-3 aggregate win, edging out Barcelona, who were determined to overturn the deficit.

Barcelona controlled the match, with a pressing need to score four goals to keep their hopes alive. The youthful Marc Bernal, stepping up for the injured Frenkie De Jong, opened the scoring in the 30th minute thanks to an assist from Lamine Yamal.

The Catalans ramped up their efforts with Raphinha converting a penalty just before halftime, following a foul on Pedri. Bernal added another with a volley from Joao Cancelo's cross in the 72nd minute. Nonetheless, Barcelona's valiant attempts fell short of securing the elusive fourth goal. Consequently, Atletico will face either Real Sociedad or Athletic Bilbao in the final, as Barcelona sees their title defense come to an unexpected halt.