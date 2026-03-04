Left Menu

Atletico Madrid Advances to Copa del Rey Final Despite Defeat

Atletico Madrid has reached the Copa del Rey final for the first time in a decade despite a 3-0 loss to Barcelona. Their previous 4-0 win in the first leg secured a 4-3 aggregate victory. Barcelona dominated but couldn't achieve the necessary four goals to progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 04-03-2026 03:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 03:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a thrilling turn of events, Atletico Madrid secured a spot in the Copa del Rey final for the first time since 2013, despite suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona. The Madrid side's earlier 4-0 victory in the first leg allowed them to clinch a narrow 4-3 aggregate win, edging out Barcelona, who were determined to overturn the deficit.

Barcelona controlled the match, with a pressing need to score four goals to keep their hopes alive. The youthful Marc Bernal, stepping up for the injured Frenkie De Jong, opened the scoring in the 30th minute thanks to an assist from Lamine Yamal.

The Catalans ramped up their efforts with Raphinha converting a penalty just before halftime, following a foul on Pedri. Bernal added another with a volley from Joao Cancelo's cross in the 72nd minute. Nonetheless, Barcelona's valiant attempts fell short of securing the elusive fourth goal. Consequently, Atletico will face either Real Sociedad or Athletic Bilbao in the final, as Barcelona sees their title defense come to an unexpected halt.

