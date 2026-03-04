Left Menu

Dave Rennie Steps Up as All Blacks' New Coach

Dave Rennie has been appointed as the new coach of the All Blacks, replacing Scott Robertson. He will lead New Zealand in the upcoming World Cup in Australia. Rennie, who has a strong coaching background and Pasifika heritage, aims to bring success and pride to the nation.

Veteran coach Dave Rennie has been named the new coach of the All Blacks, succeeding Scott Robertson. His appointment was confirmed on Wednesday, as New Zealand Rugby looks forward to his leadership in the upcoming World Cup hosted in Australia next year.

The 62-year-old ex-Wallabies coach emerged as the top pick over Jamie Joseph, following an extensive recruitment process initiated after Robertson's mid-January resignation. Rennie will become the first All Blacks coach of Pasifika heritage, honoring a contract that extends through next year's World Cup.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Rennie highlighted the honor of coaching the All Blacks and the high expectations accompanying the role. His track record of building strong teams and securing wins instills confidence in his ability to lead New Zealand to another rugby triumph.

