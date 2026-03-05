Left Menu

Italy Gears Up for Historic Six Nations Clash Against England

Italy's rugby team coach, Gonzalo Quesada, makes strategic changes ahead of their Six Nations match against England in Rome. With injuries affecting key players like Ange Capuozzo, new talent and returning players aim to secure Italy's first-ever victory over England, following a history of 32 defeats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:54 IST
Italy Gears Up for Historic Six Nations Clash Against England

Italy's rugby coach, Gonzalo Quesada, has introduced three changes to the team for the upcoming Six Nations face-off against England, scheduled for Saturday in Rome. The reshuffle follows injuries, including a shoulder issue for Ange Capuozzo, which led to Lorenzo Pani's comeback against Ireland.

Juan Ignacio Brex returns after missing matches against Ireland and France. He is set to partner with Tommaso Menoncello at the Stadio Olimpico. Alessandro Garbisi, who had a role from the bench in earlier matches, is now starting alongside his brother Paolo, overtaking Alessandro Fusco who is on the bench.

Italy, driven by past performances, aims to break their losing streak against England. Coach Quesada is optimistic, bolstered by England's recent defeats, despite making nine changes for the Rome game.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-US tells Latin America: Military force is the only way to defeat cartels

UPDATE 3-US tells Latin America: Military force is the only way to defeat ca...

 Global
2
Bose quits as Bengal Governor days before poll schedule; Mamata hints at 'pressure' from Amit Shah

Bose quits as Bengal Governor days before poll schedule; Mamata hints at 'pr...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-Universal Music puts US listing on hold, citing market uncertainty

UPDATE 2-Universal Music puts US listing on hold, citing market uncertainty

 Global
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-US and European stocks fall as Iran war drives oil rally, bond selloff

GLOBAL MARKETS-US and European stocks fall as Iran war drives oil rally, bon...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026