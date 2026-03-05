Italy Gears Up for Historic Six Nations Clash Against England

Italy's rugby coach, Gonzalo Quesada, has introduced three changes to the team for the upcoming Six Nations face-off against England, scheduled for Saturday in Rome. The reshuffle follows injuries, including a shoulder issue for Ange Capuozzo, which led to Lorenzo Pani's comeback against Ireland.

Juan Ignacio Brex returns after missing matches against Ireland and France. He is set to partner with Tommaso Menoncello at the Stadio Olimpico. Alessandro Garbisi, who had a role from the bench in earlier matches, is now starting alongside his brother Paolo, overtaking Alessandro Fusco who is on the bench.

Italy, driven by past performances, aims to break their losing streak against England. Coach Quesada is optimistic, bolstered by England's recent defeats, despite making nine changes for the Rome game.