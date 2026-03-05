Italy Gears Up for Historic Six Nations Clash Against England
Italy's rugby team coach, Gonzalo Quesada, makes strategic changes ahead of their Six Nations match against England in Rome. With injuries affecting key players like Ange Capuozzo, new talent and returning players aim to secure Italy's first-ever victory over England, following a history of 32 defeats.
Italy's rugby coach, Gonzalo Quesada, has introduced three changes to the team for the upcoming Six Nations face-off against England, scheduled for Saturday in Rome. The reshuffle follows injuries, including a shoulder issue for Ange Capuozzo, which led to Lorenzo Pani's comeback against Ireland.
Juan Ignacio Brex returns after missing matches against Ireland and France. He is set to partner with Tommaso Menoncello at the Stadio Olimpico. Alessandro Garbisi, who had a role from the bench in earlier matches, is now starting alongside his brother Paolo, overtaking Alessandro Fusco who is on the bench.
Italy, driven by past performances, aims to break their losing streak against England. Coach Quesada is optimistic, bolstered by England's recent defeats, despite making nine changes for the Rome game.
ALSO READ
India beat England by 7 runs to enter T20 World Cup final at Mumbai.
T20 World Cup: India enter final with seven-run win over England
Samson, Bumrah help India tide over England challenge to reach second successive T20 WC final
Sanju Samson's Blazing 89: India Roars Against England
Lakshya Sen Triumphs with Gritty Performance at All England Open