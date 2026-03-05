India Sets Challenging Target in T20 Semifinal Against England

In a thrilling T20 World Cup semifinal encounter, India set a formidable target of 254 for England by scoring 253 runs in their 20 overs.

Sanju Samson led India's charge with an explosive 89 off 42 balls, hitting seven sixes and eight boundaries. Contributions from Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma bolstered India's total.

In response, England reached 45 for two in just five overs. Jos Buttler, batting on 25, and Jacob Bethell are currently leading the chase. Meanwhile, England's Will Jacks and Adil Rashid managed to claim two wickets each to check India's aggressive run-scoring.