India Sets Challenging Target in T20 Semifinal Against England
India posted a formidable 253 in 20 overs, led by Sanju Samson's blistering 89. England, set a target of 254, reached 45 for two in five overs in the T20 World Cup semifinal, with Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell at the crease. Will Jacks and Adil Rashid took two wickets each.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:28 IST
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling T20 World Cup semifinal encounter, India set a formidable target of 254 for England by scoring 253 runs in their 20 overs.
Sanju Samson led India's charge with an explosive 89 off 42 balls, hitting seven sixes and eight boundaries. Contributions from Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma bolstered India's total.
In response, England reached 45 for two in just five overs. Jos Buttler, batting on 25, and Jacob Bethell are currently leading the chase. Meanwhile, England's Will Jacks and Adil Rashid managed to claim two wickets each to check India's aggressive run-scoring.