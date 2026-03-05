Lakshya Sen Triumphs with Gritty Performance at All England Open

In an impressive display of persistence and skill, India's Lakshya Sen defeated Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus to reach the men's singles quarterfinals at the All England Open Badminton Championships.

Sen, ranked world No. 12 and a finalist in the 2022 edition, navigated through grueling rallies to secure a 21-19, 21-23, 21-10 victory. Despite a setback in the second set, Sen recalibrated his approach in the decisive third set, exhibiting strategic maturity.

The win sets Sen up for a challenging matchup next, as he faces either China's Li Shi Feng or Ireland's Nhat Nguyen. Grateful for the win, Sen is already focused on recovery and the forthcoming battle on the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)