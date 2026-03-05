Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Thunder Survive, Holtz's Legacy, and More

This sports roundup features Oklahoma City Thunder's narrow win over the New York Knicks, the death of legendary football coach Lou Holtz, and Purdue's victory against Northwestern. Other updates include Aaron Rodgers' NFL status, Utah Mammoth's acquisition of MacKenzie Weegar, Atlanta Falcons releasing Darnell Mooney, and issues surrounding World Cup funds. Additional updates come from the NHL and NBA.

The Oklahoma City Thunder narrowly defeated the New York Knicks 103-100, with Chet Holmgren scoring 28 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adding 26. Despite a late comeback attempt by the Knicks, the Thunder secured the win.

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz, best known for leading Notre Dame to a national championship in 1988, passed away at the age of 89.

Purdue reclaimed victory with a 70-66 win over Northwestern following C.J. Cox's remarkable 27-point second-half performance.

Meanwhile, the NFL off-season chatter intensifies as Aaron Rodgers remains an unrestricted free agent with no contract offers from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Additionally, the Utah Mammoth bolstered their defense by acquiring MacKenzie Weegar from the Calgary Flames in a trade.

The Atlanta Falcons plan to release wide receiver Darnell Mooney, freeing up salary cap space, as reported by the NFL Network.

In global sports news, the delayed distribution of $625 million by the Trump administration for World Cup security draws criticism from a New Jersey congresswoman.

The NHL saw the Vegas Golden Knights overcoming the Detroit Red Wings in a dramatic overtime win, while the Philadelphia 76ers managed a late rally to beat the Utah Jazz.

Lastly, Justin Thomas is set to compete after recovering from back surgery, bringing excitement to golf fans as he returns for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

