India Gears Up for Crucial AFC Clash Against Japan

India is gearing up to face Japan in a crucial AFC Women's Asian Cup match on Saturday. Coming off a narrow defeat against Vietnam, India aims to bolster its defensive strategy and capitalize on counter-attacks to challenge the formidable Japanese team.

Japan, ranked eighth globally, is a powerhouse in women's football, boasting previous World Cup victories and a dynamic play style. Head coach Amelia Valverde emphasizes the need for tactical flexibility to counter Japan's possession-based game.

The outcome of this match could significantly impact India's chances of advancing in the tournament. A competitive performance against Japan is crucial for maintaining hope of reaching the quarter-finals and securing a spot in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.