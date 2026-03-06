Axar Patel's Stunning Fielding Lights Up T20 World Cup Semifinal

India's vice-captain Axar Patel delivered a match-defining performance in the T20 World Cup semifinal against England, sealing a thrilling seven-run victory. His exceptional fielding under pressure, particularly two stunning catches, showcased his skill and determination on the pivotal stage at Wankhede.

During the high-scoring match, Patel's efforts to dismiss key players Harry Brook and Will Jacks critically impacted England's chase of India's mammoth total. India's fielding was markedly improved, with Patel setting a high standard amidst mounting in-game pressure.

Looking ahead to the finals, Patel, benched earlier in the series, expressed excitement about playing in Ahmedabad. Anticipating personal milestones and family pride, he humorously noted this appearance as a chance to break the Ahmedabad jinx, reflecting his optimism and humor.

(With inputs from agencies.)