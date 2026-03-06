Axar Patel's Stunning Fielding Lights Up T20 World Cup Semifinal
India vice-captain Axar Patel played a pivotal role in India's seven-run victory over England in the T20 World Cup semifinal. His fielding brilliance, including crucial catches, was instrumental in India's defense of their massive total. Axar expressed excitement about playing the final in Ahmedabad, marking a special moment for him and his family.
India's vice-captain Axar Patel delivered a match-defining performance in the T20 World Cup semifinal against England, sealing a thrilling seven-run victory. His exceptional fielding under pressure, particularly two stunning catches, showcased his skill and determination on the pivotal stage at Wankhede.
During the high-scoring match, Patel's efforts to dismiss key players Harry Brook and Will Jacks critically impacted England's chase of India's mammoth total. India's fielding was markedly improved, with Patel setting a high standard amidst mounting in-game pressure.
Looking ahead to the finals, Patel, benched earlier in the series, expressed excitement about playing in Ahmedabad. Anticipating personal milestones and family pride, he humorously noted this appearance as a chance to break the Ahmedabad jinx, reflecting his optimism and humor.
