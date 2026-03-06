Will Jacks' Exit: A Turning Point in England's T20 World Cup Semifinal Drama

In a nail-biting T20 World Cup semifinal against India, England's Jacob Bethell described the crucial dismissal of teammate Will Jacks as a 'dagger'. Jacks' exit in the 14th over, caught brilliantly by Axar Patel off Arshdeep Singh's delivery, was pivotal in England's narrow seven-run loss.

Bethell had engineered a comeback with a stunning 105 off 48 balls, forging a strong partnership with Jacks. Despite losing three early wickets, they remained competitive until Jacks' departure, which significantly altered the match dynamics, according to Bethell.

While highlighting England's challenges, Bethell acknowledged India's standout performances — a clutch moment where Bumrah conceded just six runs in the 18th over, sealing the game. Bethell's innings echoed his Ashes century, both remarkable but ultimately in vain.

(With inputs from agencies.)