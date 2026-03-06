Wrexham: From Survival Mode to Sky-High Ambitions

The installation of new floodlights at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground in 2023 marked a significant transformation for the historic club. Geraint Parry, the club's official historian, recalls concerns over the old lighting as one of many challenges during his tenure as secretary, a time when financial struggles were paramount.

The acquisition of the club by Hollywood partners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2021 revitalized Wrexham, lifting it from financial distress to prominence on the international stage. The team's recent FA Cup showdown against Chelsea underscores this remarkable journey from desperation to ambition.

Off the field, the impact has been equally dramatic. Wrexham's global recognition has soared, partly due to Disney's documentary "Welcome to Wrexham." Local businesses, like The Turf pub, have become thriving hubs for fans and tourists, reflecting the club's influence beyond football.