Welcome to Wrexham: A Docuseries Triumph with Three-Season Renewal

The acclaimed docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham" has been renewed for an unprecedented three additional seasons, according to a report by Variety. This extension ensures the series will continue through at least its eighth season, with the fifth season set to premiere on FXX and Hulu on May 14. New episodes will be available weekly.

Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, expressed his astonishment at the show's impact. "When we launched 'Welcome to Wrexham,' we never imagined the mark it would leave on the club and the town while creating one of television's most successful docuseries," Grad stated. He emphasized the three-season renewal as a testament to the robust vision of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as well as their global fan connection.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC, lauded the groundbreaking work of their Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless ascent of Wrexham AFC for the unusual multi-season order. They expressed their gratitude towards their dedicated partners at FX and shared their excitement in continuing to narrate the ongoing saga of Wrexham's journey toward history-making achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)