Crisis at Spurs: Can Igor Tudor Turn the Tide?

Tottenham Hotspur faces a grim situation, teetering on the edge of the Premier League relegation zone amid a five-game losing streak. New manager Igor Tudor remains hopeful, but fans grow impatient, leaving the stadium early. Spurs must turn their season around to avoid further disappointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The numbers tell an ugly story for Tottenham Hotspur, as the club finds itself precariously perched just one point above the Premier League relegation zone due to a five-game losing streak. The team's failure to secure a win in 2026 domestically, combined with conceding nine goals in just three matches under the new manager, Igor Tudor, only compounds the crisis.

Despite the setbacks, Tudor, who was appointed on Valentine's Day after Thomas Frank's dismissal, remains optimistic. He claims to have seen something positive in Thursday's 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace. However, many Spurs fans, disenchanted with the club's current form, left the stadium before the final whistle.

With only nine Premier League games left, the question remains whether Tottenham's front office will tolerate the poor performance much longer or opt for yet another managerial change. The current season's trajectory depends heavily on the upcoming matches against high-profile teams like Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, where a turnaround in performance is desperately needed.

