Abishek Porel Eyes Major IPL Breakthrough in Upcoming Season

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches, Delhi Capitals' wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel is setting his sights on transforming his promising starts into substantial innings. Speaking to ANI during a pre-season media interaction in Delhi, Porel shared his determination to build on his scores of 30-40 runs.

Previously an efficient lower-order hitter for Bengal, Porel emerged as a flexible opener last season, amassing 301 runs in 13 innings at an average of 25.08 with a strike rate nearing 147. Despite his team finishing fifth, Porel aims to overcome past inconsistencies by converting these promising starts into more significant contributions.

Reflecting on his impressive 2024 record where he scored 327 runs at an average of 32.70 with a strike rate close to 160, Porel draws confidence from his domestic form. Equally adept as KL Rahul, Porel remains ready for any role this IPL season and remains optimistic about Delhi Capitals' prospects, valuing every challenge as an opportunity for improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)