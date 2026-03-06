Left Menu

Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has signed with Corinthians. After a stint at FC Seoul, where Lingard scored 16 goals, he moves to the Brazilian league on a performance-based contract that could extend until 2027. Lingard aims to rejuvenate his career at age 33.

Updated: 06-03-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:51 IST
Jesse Lingard, the former Manchester United midfielder, has signed with Brazilian top-flight club Corinthians, as announced by the team on Friday. This follows his two-year stint with South Korea's FC Seoul.

The 33-year-old Lingard has agreed to a contract that will keep him at Corinthians until the end of 2026. However, the deal includes a provision for an automatic extension until the end of 2027, contingent upon meeting specific performance targets.

Having moved to South Korea in 2024, Lingard found his form, scoring 16 goals for Seoul. Now, as Corinthians look to climb the ranks in Brazil's Serie A, they will host Coritiba on March 11, with hopes that Lingard will play a pivotal role in their ambitions.

