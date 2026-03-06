Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

Jesse Lingard, the former Manchester United midfielder, has signed with Brazilian top-flight club Corinthians, as announced by the team on Friday. This follows his two-year stint with South Korea's FC Seoul.

The 33-year-old Lingard has agreed to a contract that will keep him at Corinthians until the end of 2026. However, the deal includes a provision for an automatic extension until the end of 2027, contingent upon meeting specific performance targets.

Having moved to South Korea in 2024, Lingard found his form, scoring 16 goals for Seoul. Now, as Corinthians look to climb the ranks in Brazil's Serie A, they will host Coritiba on March 11, with hopes that Lingard will play a pivotal role in their ambitions.

