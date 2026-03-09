India's Cricketing Legacy: A Historic T20 World Cup Triumph

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) proudly celebrated India's historic triumph in the T20 World Cup, highlighting it as a significant testament to the depth of talent nurtured within the country's cricketing arena. India's commanding 96-run victory over New Zealand in Ahmedabad not only allowed them to retain the prestigious title but also marked their third win in the tournament's history.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas described winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as a moment of immense pride for the nation, particularly due to the successful defense on home soil. The team's success under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, guided by head coach Gautam Gambhir, showcased their exceptional skill and strategic prowess throughout the competition.

BCCI officials, including Secretary Devajit Saikia and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, emphasized the golden phase of Indian cricket, crediting the solid foundations laid over the years. Contributions of figures like ICC chairman Jay Shah and others in elevating India's cricketing standards were recognized as integral to this era of excellence.

