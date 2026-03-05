FIFA Ruling Hits Malaysian Football Association with Heavy Fines and Bans

The Malaysian Football Association's appeal against a FIFA ruling was unsuccessful, as decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday. The ruling confirmed that the association used false documents to naturalize foreign-born players for the national team, resulting in penalties.

The association has been fined 350,000 Swiss francs, approximately $450,000. Additionally, seven players have received one-year bans due to their involvement, though these players are permitted to engage in training and soccer activities, excluding matches, during their suspension.

The ruling also impacts a past victory against Vietnam, potentially overturning a 4-0 win in an Asian Cup qualifying match. Despite the penalties, the association and players acknowledged their roles, with the association admitting institutional failures.

