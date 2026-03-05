FIFA Ruling Hits Malaysian Football Association with Heavy Fines and Bans
The Malaysian Football Association lost its appeal against FIFA's ruling on document fraud to naturalize foreign players. The association faces a fine of 350,000 Swiss francs, and seven players are banned for a year. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld these sanctions but allowed the players to train.
The Malaysian Football Association's appeal against a FIFA ruling was unsuccessful, as decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday. The ruling confirmed that the association used false documents to naturalize foreign-born players for the national team, resulting in penalties.
The association has been fined 350,000 Swiss francs, approximately $450,000. Additionally, seven players have received one-year bans due to their involvement, though these players are permitted to engage in training and soccer activities, excluding matches, during their suspension.
The ruling also impacts a past victory against Vietnam, potentially overturning a 4-0 win in an Asian Cup qualifying match. Despite the penalties, the association and players acknowledged their roles, with the association admitting institutional failures.
