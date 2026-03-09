Left Menu

Thrilling Draw Keeps Indian Women's Hockey Team Ahead in World Cup Qualifiers

In a gripping match, the Indian women's hockey team drew 2-2 against Scotland in the FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, maintaining the lead in Pool B. Navneet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo scored for India, while Heather McEwan and Fiona Burnet found the net for Scotland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-03-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 23:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter, the Indian women's hockey team secured a 2-2 draw against Scotland in their second match of the FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, held on Monday. This result allowed India to maintain their lead in Pool B, owing to a superior goal difference, with both teams tied on four points.

India's Navneet Kaur found the back of the net in the 18th minute, followed by Sunelita Toppo's strike in the 29th minute. Scotland's Heather McEwan scored early in the 6th minute, and Fiona Burnet equalized in the 33rd minute. The match was a testament to both teams' defensive prowess and tactical acumen.

The game saw intense action throughout, with both sides striving for dominance. A series of penalty corners and impressive saves, especially by Scotland's goalkeeper Jessica Buchanan, kept spectators on the edge of their seats. India had opened their qualifiers campaign with a 4-0 victory over Uruguay and will next face Wales on Wednesday.

