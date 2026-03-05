Left Menu

Scotland's Determination to Triumph Against France

Scotland's rugby team is fueled by a 'bone-deep belief' that they can defeat France at Murrayfield on Saturday, as stated by winger Kyle Steyn. Despite trailing in the Six Nations standings, the Scots aim to demonstrate their resolve and maintain their title hopes.

Edinburgh | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:38 IST
As they prepare to face France at Murrayfield on Saturday, Scotland's rugby team is driven by a 'bone-deep belief' in their ability to secure victory, according to winger Kyle Steyn. This determination is crucial as they aim to keep their Six Nations title hopes alive.

Steyn emphasized the team's confidence when asked about their chances of achieving a home win, stating that they are not underestimating the challenge France presents. He highlighted the nationwide support and the team's commitment to giving their all.

Following the game against France, Scotland will conclude their campaign against Ireland in Dublin. Coach Gregor Townsend is set to announce the line-up for the critical match later this week.

